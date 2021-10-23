Three individuals were issued compound fines under the Minor Offences Act, Section 12(1) Chapter 30 on the 18th of October 2021 and 20th of October 2021. All the individuals were found gulity of dumping rubbish, sand and construction materials in public places at business premises in Kampung Kiarong and Kiulap during an operation conducted by the Law Enforcement Section, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department.

Rogelio Rendaje Dangautan, Filipino, was issued a $100 compound fine for dumping rubbish at the back area of a business premise in Kampung Kiulap, Bandar Seri Begawan. While, Ahmad Ashraf Bin Haji Abdul Aziz, local; and Saran Kasan Sangat, Indonesian were each issued compound fines of $300 after pleading guilty to dumping sand and construction materials at the back area of a business premise in Kampung Kiulap and Kampung Kiarong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei