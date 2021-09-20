The Australian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam hosted a virtual round table discussion with leaders from 32 academic institutions and Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO’s to kick off a 4-week virtual Mental Health Youth Champions Programme titled ‘OK Kah Kita?.’

The Programme will bring together over 100 young Bruneians and school counsellors to hear from Australian NGO’s working to address mental ill-health. Joining the discussion were her Excellency Tiffany McDonald, Australia’s High Commissioner in Brunei Darussalam, and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council. Participants at the round table shared their reflections on the mental health challenges facing young people in Brunei, particularly in the context of COVID-19, as well as ideas on how to address them.

Source: Radio Television Brunei