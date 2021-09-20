Following viral information on the structure of Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge through WhatsApp and Facebook that shows as if there was a damage to one of the bridge pillar.

The Brunei Bridge Authority, Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, stressed that upon inspection, no damage was found and only algae stains were sighted. The public is reminded not to disseminate such information.

Any enquiry:

Telephone: Talian Darussalam 123

LiveChat: 833 3123

E-mail: permit.jambatan@pwd.gov.bn / pro@pwd.gov.bn

Source: Radio Television Brunei