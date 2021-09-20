In efforts to curb the spreading of COVID–19 in Brunei Darussalam, the staff of Ministry of Religious Affairs, 18th September late afternoon, held the Munajat Ceremony via virtually at their respective homes.

The ceremony commenced with the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. 1500 staff of the Ministry and families joined the ceremony which was held for the first time via virtually. A mass reading of Surah Yaasin was led by Awang Muhammad Najib bin Haji Aliakbar, Education Officer of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute. The Munajat Ceremony was filled with the mass reading of Zikir Istighfar and Taubah as well as Doa or supplication to seek for protection from COVID-19 outbreak. Also joining the ceremony was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei