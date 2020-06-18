The Ministry of Health announced the third case of COVID-19 who had passed away. The matter was announced by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health in a media conference yesterday afternoon. The media conference was joined by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education.

Yang Berhormat said that yesterday, 24th of Syawal 1441 corresponding to 16th of June 2020, the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public on a third case that has returned to the grace and mercy of Allah due to COVID-19 in the country.

The late patient was Case 122 of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam, who was a 67-year old local male. Allahyarham has returned to the grace and mercy of Allah on Monday, at 7:35 in the evening at the National Isolation Centre. Allahyarham had been undergone treatment at the Centre since being diagnosed positive with COVID-19 on the 28th of March 2020. Allahyarham started to develop signs of infection on the 23rd of March 2020, and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit at the National Isolation Centre on the 30th of March 2020.

Allahyarham was also found negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2 continuously since 10th of May and only at the centre for intensive treatment.

In order to protect and respect the privacy as well as confidentiality of Allahyarham’s family, the Ministry of Health will not share the personal details of the deceased. Members of the public are also requested to respect and not disseminate information relating to Allahyarham and his family. The Minister representing the Ministry of Health as well as the people of Brunei Darussalam, would like to express deepest condolences to Allahyarham’s family and pray that his soul will receive blessings from Allah the Almighty and that he is placed among the pious.

Source: Radio Television Brunei