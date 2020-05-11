Total COVID1-19 cases remains at 141 as no new case has been confirmed yesterday. This was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon.

Yang Berhormat said two cases have recovered from COVID-19 yesterday, therefore the total number of recovered cases is 134. This brings the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre to 6 cases, where 2 are still in critical condition and require respiratory assistance, while one of them also requires the heart/lung machine, ECMO. The rest are in a stable condition.

At this time, 110 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and a total of 2,575 people have completed their quarantine. In the past 24 hours, 416 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV2 virus, bringing the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 15,898 tests.

With regard to the cases that have recovered but found to be positive again during follow-up examination, the Ministry of Health would like to inform that there are 3 cases that have re-tested positive in the past three days. This brings the total number of such cases as of yesterday to 27.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health would like to inform that the statistics of such cases will no longer be shared and will only be used as an internal reference for the ministry. This is in light of available studies that have found that such cases have a high probability to not be able to infect other people and no changes are made towards their treatment. However, such cases will continue to be monitored by the Ministry of Health.

For further information and the latest updates, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘www.moh.gov.bn‘ or call the Health Advice Line 148 or through the web application ‘healthinfo.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei