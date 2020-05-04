There is no new COVID-19 case yesterday, and the total number of cases remains at 138. The matter was shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health at a media conference on the country’s latest COVID-19 situation, yesterday afternoon. Yang Berhormat also explained that the Ministry of Health will extend the surveillance on the outbreak of COVID-19 infection among the citizens and residents in the country through the nationwide survey for a week starting this 4th of May.

Meanwhile, two cases have recovered from COVID-19 today, therefore the total number of cases is 126 individuals. This brings the number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center to 11 cases, where 2 are still in critical condition and both requiring heart/lung machine or ECMO, and respiratory assistance. Meanwhile, the rest are in stable condition.

At this time, 56 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine in accordance to the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204 and a total of 2 thousand 519 individuals have completed their quarantine. In the past 24 hours, a total of 207 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 13 thousand 924.



With regard to cases that have recovered but found to be positive again during follow-up examination, the Ministry of Health informs that there is no case that have re-tested positive. Meanwhile one case has been allowed to return home. This brings the total number of such cases as of today to 22 individuals, of which 6 are still undergoing further examination and testing.

The Ministry of Health also informs the public that to extend the surveillance on the outbreak of COVID-19 infection among the citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry will launch a nationwide survey for a week starting Monday, 10 Ramadan 1441 corresponding to 4th of May 2020. The survey is open to anyone attending the selected health centers during the survey is conducted. The study involves taking in blood samples, similar to that of a blood sugar test at home and the results will be known within 15 minutes. Collaboration from the public is important to the success of this survey.

For further information and latest updates, visit the official website of the Ministry of Health at moh.gov.bn or by contacting the Health Advice Line 148 or through the web application healthinfo.gov.bn

Source: Radio Television Brunei