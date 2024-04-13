Manila to Host 6th Indo-Pacific Business Forum, Eyeing Investment and Job Growth

Manila - Speaker Martin Romualdez announced that Manila will host the 6th Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) on May 21, aiming to attract significant foreign investment and boost job creation in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, the forum is expected to draw around 500 international participants, including business leaders and government officials, to discuss key economic sectors such as infrastructure and clean energy. This event, co-hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency and the Philippine government, seeks to enhance the Philippines' position as a critical hub for international business and foster global economic ties.