Manila Implements Flexible Work Hours to Alleviate Traffic Issues

Manila - Local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila have adopted a new work schedule from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., aligning with the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Policy on Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs). CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles stated that this measure aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve the quality of life for government workers, particularly those who rely on public transportation.

According to Philippines News Agency, 499 agencies have implemented similar policies as of December 2023, but broader adoption is needed to significantly impact traffic and productivity in the capital region.