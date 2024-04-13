Malaria Incidence in the Philippines Jumps 90% in 2023

Manila - Malaria cases in the Philippines have surged by 90% in 2023 compared to the previous year, the Department of Health reported. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine recorded 6,248 cases this year, a significant rise from 3,245 cases in 2022, with 11 associated deaths still under investigation.

According to Philippines News Agency, climate change might be amplifying the problem by increasing breeding grounds for the disease-carrying Anopheles mosquitoes, particularly in regions like Palawan that have experienced unusual weather patterns. The end of pandemic-related restrictions also contributed to greater exposure to malaria as people accessed previously restricted areas.