The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor and make efforts to control the emerging new COVID-19 variants from entering the country. The Minister of Health explained the measure in response to the query on the Mu variant which emerged in Hong Kong as well as other variants.

The Minister of Health stated that the new variants need to first be studied in view of the uncertainty on the variant. However, the Minister of Health said that what the main concern is at the moment is the Delta variant which is currently affecting the world. Touching on home to home make-up artist services, the Minister of Health stressed that for the safety of the public, such services are not allowed and is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Source: Radio Television Brunei