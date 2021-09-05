As one of the effective measures to ensure the wearing of face masks continues to be complied with, the Tutong District Office in collaboration with the Tutong District Development and Creative Body; Tutong District Volunteers SUKA; and the Tutong District Youth Movement IMPACT, organised the ‘Wear Mask Initiative’. Such projects also aim to help cultivate the use of face masks and ensure that all levels of the community are not left out from owning face masks for daily needs.

With the slogan ‘Keep Our Safety, Keep Everyone Safe’, the ‘Wear Mask Initiative’ is implemented continuously through three initiatives namely ‘Wear a Face Mask Campaign’; ‘Facemask Donation Drive’; and ;Face Mask Drop-Off Point’. As a first step, a ‘donation drive’ was implemented by donating face masks to volunteers apart from supplying face masks regularly to volunteers working at the Tutong Sports Complex. According to Awang Muhammad Amir Bin Haji Umarali, Chief Executive Officer, Tutong District Development and Creative Body, the public can support the Wear Mask Initiative by continuously contributing face masks and is hoped to make a positive impact on the efforts to curb COVID-19 in the country.

The public wishing to contribute face masks, the Drop-Off Point for the ‘Face Mask Initiative’ is at the Tutong District Office Old Building, Jalan Enche Awang, Tutong Town. The face masks can be dropped off between 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei