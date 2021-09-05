126 new COVID-19 infection cases were confirmed in Brunei Darussalam which brings the total number of cases in the country to 3,219. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister Of Health stated the matter during the Media Conference on the latest COVID-19 Situation at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Yang Berhormat said that one new cluster was detected bringing the total number of active clusters to 50. The new cluster contains 12 cases that was detected following a ‘Swab Sweep’ Operation in the Mumong area that was conducted on the 2nd of September 2021. The operation was carried out after several cases were identified in the area. This case is now known as the Derma Wangsa Cluster.

There are 46 additional new cases to 12 of the existing active clusters. Those in the active clusters are individuals who are currently being quarantined and were found to be in contact with several confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, 68 cases are still being investigated to determine the source of the infection.

Contact tracing is currently undergoing in which all identified close contacts are required to undergo mandatory quarantine and RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 test.

171 cases have recovered, which includes 63 positive cases from Category 1 that have undergone self-isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. All of them have undergone second swab tests on Day 12 and have been confirmed recovered. With that, the total number of those recovered has increased to 1,468, whereas total number of active cases are 1,734.

Among the active cases, eight cases are in critical condition, with seven requiring artificial ventilation. Meanwhile, one case still requires an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO whereas 32 cases categorised in Category 4 are now admitted at the Intensive Care Unit for close monitoring.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,140 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 245,886 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei