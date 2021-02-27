​A pious family plays an important role towards a harmonious family life. Building a happy family was among the contents of a talk titled “Keluarga Soleh Mencalak Generasi Berwawasan” or A Pious Family Moulds a Visionary Generation, during the Maghrib Lecture held at the RPN Kampung Rataie Mosque in Temburong District, 26th February late afternoon.

Doctor Haji Noralizam bin Haji Aliakbar, Dean of the Faculty of Syariah, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College in his talk also explained that a pious family is a family that meets the requirements of Al-Quran and sunnah which shape the personality of the children in generating a knowledgeable, moral and dynamic generation. The Maghrib Lecture was organised by the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College through the Fiqh Al-Usrah Research Centre in conjunction with the 37th National Day Celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei