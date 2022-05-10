Building a business is not an easy feat, but what is important is the willingness to to try and be ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead. Now, it has become a trend among local youths to venture into business as a source of income or side income. This shows that local youths know to earn an income with their own efforts.

With only a modest budget and limited equipment, a local youth managed to open a coffee shop. Holding a Bachelor in Accounting and Finance from Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Awangku Mohammad Aiman Ayyub bin Pengiran Haji Mohd Isa, 24, started a coffee shop business known as 'Coffee Ratio' in December last year. According to him, it is undeniable that coffee shops sell the same menus but they compete in a healthy way and every coffee shop must have its own fans.

"Coffee Ratio" provides a wide variety of coffee drinks at affordable prices and uses quality coffee beans. The influence of social media also plays an important role in promoting a business.

