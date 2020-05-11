A local woman was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment by the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty for stealing jewellery owned by her family member.

37-year-old Pengiran Noremywaty @ Pengiran Siti Norameerah binti Pengiran Haji Sahidon faced charges under Section 379 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for theft and Section 3(1)(b) of the Criminal Asset Recovery Order, 2012. She was charged for stealing a necklace with a locket from her family member and pawned the jewellery off at a pawn shop for 2 thousand dollars. The jewellery was successfully recovered and used as evidence. The imprisonment term began since the 9th of May 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei