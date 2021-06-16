MILLA Group Introduces Their Autonomous Shuttle Equipped With the Leddar Pixell LiDAR at Two Major June Events. QUEBEC CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce that its customer, France-based MILLA Group, has selected LeddarTech sensing solutions as a critical contributor to the autonomous enablement of the MILLA POD. MILLA has adopted LeddarTech’s award-winning 3D solid-state LiDAR, Leddar™ Pixell, for its 180-degree field of view and highly reliable object detection capabilities.

The MILLA Group, located in France, develops and markets an autonomous electric shuttle. MILLA is a leader in mobility and an essential resource for all public and private organizations wishing to implement an adapted, efficient, and sustainable mobility solution. MILLA will feature their fully autonomous electric POD vehicles, equipped with the Leddar Pixell, at two major June events in France.

June 16-19 VIVA Technology Conference in Paris, France

MILLA will showcase its fully autonomous POD shuttle at the world-renowned VIVA Technology Conference. This prestigious event involves representation from 125 countries. This year will feature such esteemed speakers as Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, and include the participation of over 13,000 startups.

June 17-20 Grand Prix de France de Formule 1 / Smart and Sustainable Mobility at Le Castellet, France

The MILLA fully autonomous POD will take center stage at the Smart & Sustainable Mobility event organized on-site at the French Grand Prix Formula 1 race, one of the world’s most popular sporting events. The MILLA POD will demonstrate its world-class technology and innovative approach to enhanced safety. The POD will operate fully autonomously without an onboard safety driver. Utilizing various sensors, including the Leddar Pixell, the POD creates a virtual safety and security bubble. Unlike many other autonomous shuttles, the MILLA POD will be supervised remotely by a monitoring engineer who can intervene and take control of the vehicle if needed. This innovative safety redundancy system is being further developed and will soon be available to enable one person to monitor up to 10 PODs at any one time. MILLA engineers have pioneered a significant step towards even greater safety technology that accelerates consumer confidence in the adoption of fully autonomous vehicles.

“I congratulate the MILLA Group on their participation in these prestigious events,” stated LeddarTech’s CEO, Charles Boulanger. “LeddarTech is honored to have contributed to their sensor suite by having our Leddar Pixell selected by the MILLA Group. The MILLA Group is committed to the safety and welfare of passengers and vulnerable road users, and LeddarTech shares their commitment. This recognition for safety first was also recognized by the RATP Group, a State-owned public transport operator present in 13 countries and on 4 continents, tasked with evaluating and qualifying autonomous public vehicles. The RATP reported that the operating systems of the MILLA POD, which included the Leddar Pixell, meet the stringent qualification requirements,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

“The MILLA Group is proud of the innovative approach we have taken in the development of our autonomous vehicles,” stated MILLA Group’s President Frédéric Mathis. “The decision to engage with LeddarTech has enabled us to have full confidence in the ability of our MILLA PODs to operate safely and efficiently,” Mr. Mathis continued. “It is a tremendous opportunity for our company and a testament to our technology to have the opportunity to demonstrate our PODs at Grand Prix de France de Formule 1 / Smart and Sustainable Mobility and to present our technology at VIVA Technology Conference,” concluded Mr. Mathis.

About MILLA Group

MILLA Group is a leading independent French company of engineers specialized in the design, development, fabrication, and experimentation of new mobility products and services. MILLA’s new mobility concept provides a sustainable, modular, scalable, and adaptable transporting service accessible to everyone. Since 2019, MILLA’s shuttles have been rolling daily on open roads at the speed of 30 km/h in autonomous mode, a unique service on Earth. Today MILLA is the only mobility provider proposing on-demand and multi-modal transportation solutions (people and goods) for rural and peri-urban zones. The technologies implemented by MILLA Group have significant impacts also on the automotive industry. Major world-leading companies use MILLA’s services, such as robotization and automation of vehicles and their experimentation on open roads. www.millagroup.fr/

Contact: Éric Gendarme, Managing Director, MILLA Group, eric.g@milla.net

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.