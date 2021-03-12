CODING.BN is an initiative by the Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam, AITI to train 60 local youths in programming with global industry standards. It is also part of the efforts to unleash their potential and equip themselves to become job-ready with the support of the Manpower Industry Steering Committee Working Group for ICT Sector.

The launching was officiated by Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy and Chairman of AITI. CODING.BN encourages a holistic learning experience with strong emphasis on technical training that combines real-world challenges and professional learning. The programme which commences on Monday will run for six months, through full-time course learning, mentorship and on-the-job training with hosting companies. CODING dot BN aims to bridge the gap between the mismatched skills obtained based on the qualifications acquired by students during their undergraduate and postgraduate studies with the current industrial requirements. The foremost target is to approach the unemployment issue by sharpening the youths’ programming skills as well as other capabilities in various ICT areas. In the CODING.BN programme, the participants will acquire their training on curated modules and will be connected to local as well as international companies for both apprenticeship and one-on-one mentorship. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei