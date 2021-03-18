14 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. In the Ministry of Health’s press release on the latest COVID-19 development in Brunei Darussalam, no new COVID-19 case was recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 203, with recovered cases at 186.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 62.

810 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; and 14,902 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 212 samples have been tested for the SARS CoV-Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 110,970 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei