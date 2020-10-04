​The latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam. One active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and no new COVID-19 case recorded. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that the total COVID-19 cases remain at 146 while recovered cases are 142.

393 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 6,500.

In the meantime, 210 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-Two virus within 24 hours which brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 59,947.

Source: Radio Television Brunei