​One active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and no new COVID-19 case recorded. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest update of the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that the total COVID-19 cases remain at 146 while recovered cases are 142.

435 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 6,172.

In the meantime, 424 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus conducted within 24 hours that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 58,357.

