​The Ministry of Health in its Press Release on the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that three active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and total COVID-19 cases remain at 145. Meanwhile recovered cases remain at 139.

462 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed Mandatory Self Isolation is 5,239.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 112 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 53,147.

