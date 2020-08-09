The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, aspires to perpetuate information technology and multimedia in teaching and learning as well as its administration. In an interview with RTB, Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB, said the application of technology and multimedia is one of the main components in teaching and learning in the 21st century and its ability to produce excellent students in various skills fields. He explained that the role of multimedia in education is vital. Thus, the provision of a Multimedia course in Islamic education at KUPU SB which is compulsory for all students will further empower their digital skills.

The Ra’es of KUPU SB also explained that students will be given experience in using multimedia in teaching during their studies at the college or in society. He hoped that the application of technology and multimedia will become a positive and effective communications medium between the lecturer and student. Doctor Haji Adanan said that KUPU SB urges all lecturers to use multimedia in delivering beneficial information to society related to Islamic Studies, laws and community activities. Therefore the use of multimedia acts as a tool to deliver information. Nowadays, multimedia acts as a platform that is dominantly used in society in particular in hand phones or other media.

Source: Radio Television Brunei