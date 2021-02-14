Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala promises multitude of blessings and benefit for people who attend the Knowledge Convention. In this respect, P.A.Y. EVENT held the Taman Syurga Knowledge Convention Series to encourage the public to attend such convention and gain more knowledge. The event took place yesterday afternoon at the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque.

The function contained 3 forum sessions titled ‘Kita Jaga Allah, Allah Jaga Kita’, ‘Tamasya ke Alam Barzakh Kedua’ and ‘Hartaku Penyelamat’. The series of Knowledge Conventions aimed to support scholars in their efforts to continue Rasulullah SAW’s dakwah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei