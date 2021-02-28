Attending a knowledge gathering promises many rewards and blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Prophet Muhammad Sallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam told the ummah that attending such gatherings is akin to being the garden of heaven and receiving man blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala in this world. This was among the highlights of a special talk in the Knowledge Convention Programme, ‘Meniti Alam Barzakh’ which is the Journey After Death before the Day of Resurrection. The 3-day programme organised by Meraih Barkah Group took place at Tutong District Language and Literature Bureau Branch Library.

Several speakers from Brunei Darussalam Islamic Religious Council, MUIB, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, and Tutong District Mosque Affairs Department delivered talks on the afterlife. A book on funeral management according to the Shafi’e School was also launched. A number of participants said the gained more knowledge and benefits during the programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei