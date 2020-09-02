The value of steel export from Turkey to Kazakhstan slumped by 46.76 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having stood at $18.4 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Reportedly, in July 2020, Turkey’s export of steel to Kazakhstan massively dropped by 65.73 percent compared to July 2019, making up $4 million.

Steel export from Turkey to international markets dropped by 16.4 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $7 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s steel export made up 7.8 percent of the country’s total export over this period.

In July 2020, Turkey exported the steel worth $1 billion to foreign markets, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s steel export in July 2020 accounted for 7 percent of the country’s total export.

Over the past 12 months (from July 2019 through July 2020, Turkey exported the steel worth $12.4 billion abroad.

Source: TREND News Agency