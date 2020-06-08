​The Kasih Lebaran Project organised by Youth Volunteers under the Community Unit, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in collaboration with a number of government agencies, private sector, non-governmental organisations and community groups took place yesterday morning at several senior citizens houses in the country. Held for the first time, the project aimed to assist the identified elderly in maintaining the cleanliness of their house and environment. It was the youth’s initiative in making their contribution to the community particularly as the country is facing the global pandemic. The project involved cleaning campaign at 6 houses in the 3 districts.

In the Brunei Muara District, the project was held at two houses in Kampung Lumapas and Kampung Parit, Pengkalan Batu. Taking part in the cleaning campaign were 40 individuals comprising Universiti Brunei Darussalam Students’ Association. It is hoped that the campaign will nurture good relations between the senior citizens and the youth.

Source: Radio Television Brunei