K2 Partnering Solutions, a global leader in consultative technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Cloud Pacific.

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K2 Partnering Solutions, a global leader in consultative technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Cloud Pacific.

Cloud Pacific is a Hawaii-based Salesforce consulting firm and Salesforce Partner that specializes in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud implementation, app development, and business automation. Cloud Pacific locations span the mainland U.S. and El Salvador. The acquisition, which was completed on 30 December 2021, is K2’s 6th in the last 12 months and expands its existing footprint in the Salesforce solutions space.

Commenting on the deal, K2 President Lori Larson said: “K2 is honored and ecstatic to welcome Cloud Pacific as K2’s newest family member. By joining teams we are uniquely positioned to deliver Salesforce Solutions globally that encompass all industries. The alignment of our cultures couldn’t be more perfect, I am excited for what we will build together.”

“Our cultures and our capabilities complement each other so perfectly,” Cloud Pacific CEO Paul Karaffa said of the acquisition. “It’s an ideal fit. By leveraging our united strengths, Cloud Pacific and K2 are in a perfect position to meet the growing demand for Salesforce optimization across all industry sectors.”

“My team is important to me, so I could not be more excited to continue our journey of growth as a part of K2. Our companies have always shared a similar culture and values. Beyond that, we’ve proven that when we work together, we elevate each other. That’s what this partnership is about.”

“I feel like the sky’s the limit,” Karaffa said, adding, “I couldn’t be more excited to take this leap together.”

“We are thrilled to have Paul and his team joining our Managed and Professional Services team and are very impressed with what Cloud Pacific has achieved in a relatively short period,” said K2 Global Head of Managed & Professional Services Javier Ballester. “Their breadth and depth of experience add tremendous value to our Salesforce practice and will significantly contribute to helping us continue delivering world-class solutions to our customers.”

ENDS

About K2 Partnering Solutions

K2 Partnering Solutions has been at the forefront of technology and talent for more than two decades, providing world-class solutions that empower businesses to innovate and grow. Its consultative services include outsourced managed services, training and enablement, nearshoring, and contingent and permanent staffing.

About Cloud Pacific

Cloud Pacific is a Hawaii-based Salesforce consulting firm and Salesforce Partner with broad experience across industry sectors and has demonstrated large-scale successes optimizing Salesforce for real estate and financial service industries. Cloud Pacific is known for making media splashes with creative demonstrations of the CRM’s capabilities such as BlockZero, a science fiction text-based RPG game built entirely in Salesforce as well as CryptoWizard, a convenient Salesforce cryptocurrency comparison portal.

For more information, please email info@k2partnering.com

Related Images

Image 1: K2 Partnering Solutions

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment