The joy of Hari Raya Aidil Fitri celebration in the country will probably leave unforgettable memories for anyone, especially foreigners, especially international students who are studying in the country. The experience often leave a deep impression on them especially with the different circumstances in celebrating Aidil Fitri in their home country especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Hari Raya celebration in Brunei Darussalam and several neighbouring countries is not much different but the uniqueness of Aidil Fitri still exists. The friendliness and warmth welcome shown by the people of Brunei are among the experiences that may be hard to forget. Apart from wearing the Baju Melayu for men and Baju Kurung for women, the dishes prepared are also a valuable experience to the guests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei