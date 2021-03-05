The Intensive Course on Refining Prayer and its Secrets lowered its curtain yesterday morning with the certificates presentation ceremony held at the Seri Begawan Religious Teacher’s University College, KUPU SB. The course was part of the institution’s role in defending and disseminating the teachings of Islam in the country.

The course was attended by more than 100 participants, who were given the opportunity to deepen their understanding on several matters including the secrets of prayer, azan and sunat prayers delivered by lecturers from the Faculty of Syariah, KUPU SB. The course was intended to provide proper teaching and understanding of prayers according to Mazhab Syafi’e. The certificates were presented by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Ra’es of KUPU SB.

