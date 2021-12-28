Healthy diet is gaining ground in Brunei Darussalam. This is evident with the opening of another cafe that serves healthy Keto menu.

Opened in March last year, Olies Café serves healthy keto food which has its own specialties in terms of cooking, nutrients and ingredients used. The menus available at the cafe do not contain MSG; sugar and trans fats. Although the cafe face its own challenges, keto food has its own fans.

Healthy food is not necessarily unpalatable if people know how to cook it well, and can be enjoyed like any other food.

Source: Radio Television Brunei