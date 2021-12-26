Preserving the Brunei Malay dialects is important to avoid extinction and continue to be preserved for the future generations. As one of the efforts to maintain the dialects, seven students of Universiti Brunei Darussalam has provided a virtual platform for those who want to learn Brunei Malay dialects.

Lingualist BN was established on last October by offering Brunei Malay dialects learning services such as Tutong, Dusun and Bisaya. By learning the dialects, the Bruneian identity can be maintained.

The desire to communicate in their respective dialects is the main motivator for students undergoing the virtual learning platform.

Currently, the learning session offers 3 dialects for the public aged 18 and above.

Source: Radio Television Brunei