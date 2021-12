A number of paintings are showcased at the ARTS @ BARN Activity held in Eco Ponies Garden, Kampung Bang Nukat, Lamunin, Tutong District. The two-day activity is held in conjunction with Brunei December Festival.

The activity among other aimed to introduce the creative arts industry produced by the Mukim Lamunin community. Among the activities highlighted are painting, workshop and organic food art.

Source: Radio Television Brunei