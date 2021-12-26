The transmission of COVID-19 pandemic around the world not only affects human health and well-being but also the country’s economy. Brunei Darussalam is no exception to the situation. Therefore, the country’s citizens and residents need to play their part in strengthening the country’s economy including spending in Brunei Darussalam.

Normally, parents make use of the month of December to bring their children for a holiday abroad. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything with the implementation of cross-border restrictions that aimed to control the pandemic since 2020. The change has encouraged the people to spend in the country. Spending in the country is also one of the factors in economic growth, aside from domestic economy recovery especially by supporting the local businesses.

By spending in the country, businesses can improved the production and quality of their products or services to meet the customers demand. In addition, it also helps small businesses and entrepreneurs who are affected by the pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei