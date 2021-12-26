The Voting and Election of Penghulu Mukim Lumapas enters the second day yesterday. The Voting organised by the Brunei Muara District Office, Ministry of Home Affairs was held via drive-thru at Sayyidina Umar Al-Khattab Secondary School in Mukim Lumapas.

The 5 candidates who will vie for the position are;

Awang Amran bin Haji Maidin, 53;

Awang Haji Saini bin Haji Maidin, 58;

Awang Haji Samry bin Haji Mohamad Yaakub; Awang 45;

Haji Hamrin bin Haji Mangshor, 52;

And Awang Haji Zulkiflee bin Haji Jaili, 50.

The voting will continue on 26th December, at the same venue as well as the announcement of the result.

