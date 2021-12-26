Carrying the theme ‘Digitally Intellectual Youth’ or DIY, mosque youth groups in the country is organising Muslim Youth Camp for this year. Held for the first time in conjunction with Brunei December Festival 2021 and Day of Action, the virtual event was officiated yesterday morning.

The opening ceremony was launched by Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Supported by the Mosque Affairs Department and Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, the 2-day virtual camp will be held until tomorrow, 26 December 2021. 200 youths are participating in the programme. Among the activities lined up are talks and group discussion.

Source: Radio Television Brunei