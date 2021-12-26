10 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Brunei Darussalam, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 15,444.

The Ministry of Health in its press release also informed that 7 of the cases are local and 3 are imported cases. Meanwhile, 2,188 lab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, in which the rate of positive cases is 0.5 per cent.

One Category 5 case requires oxygen assistance and is under close monitoring. 113 active cases are recorded after 9 cases recovered bringing the total recovered cases to 15,231. Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is three per cent.

As of 24th of December 2021, the overall rate of the population who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 94.4 per cent; 92.9 per cent have received two doses; while 14.5 per cent have received three doses of the vaccine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei