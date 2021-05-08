Following the recent occurrence of heavy rains and floods, the Ministry of Health reminds the public, especially those living in inundated and affected areas, to take precautionary measures to prevent and avoid any accidents, injuries and possibility of food and water borne infectious diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea, food poisoning and vector borne diseases such as dengue fever and others.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public of a number of steps that need to be taken during and after floods, among them;

Ensure water supply is clean;

Ensure drinking water is boiled or drink bottled water;

Food must be well-cooked;

Prioritise self-hygiene specifically washing hands with clean water and soap after using the toilet;

Maintain cleanliness of home and surroundings and not to throw rubbish indiscriminately, as well as ensure the drainage is not blocked by rubbish, mud and tree branches;

Get treatment if feeling ill such as fever, stomachaches, diarrhoea, vomiting and others;

Prioritise safety especially of children so that they are not exposed to flood waters to avoid unwanted incidences such as drowning, injuries as well as disease infections;

Avoid from touching electrical wiring that are in flood waters;

Those with wounds and skin diseases or chronic health problems, especially diabetes, if possible avoid from being exposed to flood waters as dirty flood waters can cause infections. However, if any minor injuries are exposed to flood water, it is advised to ensure the wound is cleaned and treated at nearby health centres;

Patients with chronic diseases, must ensure a sufficient supply of medicine and if the supply is low, advised to contact nearby health centres to obtain medicine supply assistance;

Ensure there is no stagnant water that can act as a mosquito breeding area.

In facing the rainy and flood season, the public is also reminded to always maintain self-hygiene and practise their respective social responsibility while the country is still tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information, go to the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘www.moh.gov.bn’ or contact Talian Darussalam, 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei