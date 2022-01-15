Brunei Darussalam is currently experiencing slight hazy condition since yesterday. Reduction in horizontal visibility ranging between 5 to 7 kilometres has been reported at the Meteorological Observation Station in the Brunei International Airport due to the hazy condition.

The Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation together with the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department in its press release informed that the haze is transboundary in nature, brought over by the prevailing north-easterly winds towards Brunei Darussalam. The Pollutant Standard Index readings recorded from all the air quality monitoring stations (Particulate Matter 10) in the four districts were relatively higher than normal. However, the air quality in Brunei Darussalam is at GOOD LEVEL.

As of 4, 13th January, the PSI readings recorded 37 for Brunei Muara District, 42 for Belait District, Temburong District recorded 27 and 38 for Tutong District. PSI reading below 50 is Good, while between 50 and 100 is Moderate. The Ministry of Health advised the public that minor health effects such as cough, eye irritation and runny nose may be experienced and children with asthma, lung and heart diseases are advised to reduce outdoor physical activities.

Any complaints on open burning and query on the air quality as well as to get the latest weather condition, the public can contact the telephone lines as follows. The Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation is closely monitoring the situation. The public will be continuously informed of the air quality situation through RTB radio stations and the Department’s website. In the meantime, the public is advised to refrain from conducting any open burning activities and other actions that may worsen the haze conditions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei