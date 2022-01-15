The success of the cadet officers is a great achievement as they have overcome the challenges that qualify them to be commissioned as military officers. The newly commissioned military officers described that the intensive military training has gave them a huge and profound effect so that they are able to change their personalities to become more responsible.

 

According to several military officers, even though they possess different educational backgrounds, it does not stop them from entering the military.

 

 

Source: Radio Television Brunei

 

Leave a Reply