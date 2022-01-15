Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Mohammad Jefri bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Hamid was crowned as a winner of the Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Aspirasi 3 Rewards Campaign and brought home $250,000 grand prize. The Aspirasi 3 Grand Prize presentation ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at the Brunei Malay Teachers Association Building in the capital.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of BIBD Board of Directors. Five quarterly winners also walked away with 10 thousand each, while fifteen monthly winners were each rewarded with One Thousand dollars. Earlier in December 2021, as part of the Aspirasi 3 Grand Prize draw, 20 subscribers were awarded with $1,000 each as monthly winners. BIBD Aspirasi was introduced in 2018 in support to Brunei Darussalam Central Bank’s objective towards promoting financial management skills and to nurture the discipline of savings amongst the people of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei