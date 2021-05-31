Strengthening relations among the staffs of Information Department, whether they are still in service or retired, have the opportunity to do so during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Silaturahim Ceremony. The event was organized by former staff of the Information Department at Al-Afiah Hotel, Kiulap.

During the event, several orphans, senior citizens who are single mothers and in need of assistance, comprising family members of Information department staff received donations. The contribution was presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also present, was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Laila Diraja Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Hazair bin Haji Abdullah and Awang Haji Shahrul Jeffri bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim, Acting Director of Information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei