The number of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, HFMD cases reported in the country is at a low level with 14 cases reported, between 1st January 2022 to 12th May 2022. Of the total, 5 cases are among children aged 5 and below. According to the Ministry of Health, the results of continuous monitoring detected an increase in the number of HFMD cases in one of the neighbouring countries since the beginning of 2022. HFMD is a common infection suffered by children, especially those under 5 years old.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, poor appetite, feeling unwell, skin rash and sore throat, sores and ulcers in the mouth are also frequently experienced. Babies are at higher risk of becoming infected and can lead to serious complications such as encephalitis and dehydration.

With the start of the school season, parents who take their children on holiday abroad are advised to take precautionary measures, prevention and reduce the risk of infection such as:

Always maintain personal hygiene by washing hands with hand sanitiser or soap after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food or after changing diapers; Maintain the cleanliness of the environment whether at home, childcare centre or school;

Do not send infected children to schools, public places such as supermarkets, shopping complexes, playgrounds and swimming pools; Disinfect contaminated surfaces including toys; AND Do not share personal items such as toothbrush, handkerchief, towel, spoon and fork.

Parents and guardians are advised to immediately take their children to nearby health centres and hospitals if there are any signs of HFMD.

For more information, call Talian Darussalam 123 or visit the Ministry of Health website at 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

