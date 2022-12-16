​On Fridays, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala orders Muslims to hurry to the mosque and leave their respective jobs such as buying and selling and other jobs, to listen to the sermon and perform the Friday prayers. Indeed, every acts of worship has its own manners, as does Friday Prayer. Among the manners of Friday Prayers are before going to the mosque, it is recommended for us to take a shower, cleanse our body, wear clean clothes and wear pleasant/nice scents. That matter was the content of yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled ‘Rebut Ganjaran Sembahyang Fardhu Jumaat’ or Grab the Reward of Friday Prayers. Also touched upon was the useless things in performing the Fardhu Friday Prayer.

According to the Imam or prayer leader, the losers are those who come late when the Imam has sat on the mimbar and do useless things when the Friday Sermon is being delivered. Friday Sermon is one of the five conditions for the validity of Friday Prayer. We can seize the opportunity to do acts of worship on Friday; be present with our heart and all parts of the outer and inner body and fill our whole body and soul with focus, obedience and piety towards Allah for us to listen to the sermon then to perform the Friday Prayer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei