Reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil Doa Selamat Ceremony

Syarikat Makan Ceria Sendirian Berhad held a reading of Surah Yassin, Tahlil, and Doa Selamat ceremony in conjunction with its 30th anniversary, 15th December night.

Present was Awang Edzwan Zukri bin Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Palawan Dato Seri Setia Haji Adanan, Chairman of Syarikat Makan Ceria Sendirian Berhad. Established in 1992, the Company currently has 4 branches in Brunei Muara District. The ceremony took place at Ash Shaliheen Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei