Towards ensuring the smooth running of the Sunat Hajat Prayer and Reading of Doa Qunut Nazilah to seek protection and safety for the people of Palestine, a full rehearsal was held yesterday afternoon at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampong Kiarong.

Present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs and Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. Beside the main focus at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, the ceremony will also be held at several mosques nationwide namely Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque for Belait District while for Tutong District is at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, in Tutong Town and for Temburong District, the focus is at Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque, Bangar Town.

Source: Radio Television Brunei