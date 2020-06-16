Members of the public should not be worried on the food imported from overseas following the new infection in Beijing, China. However, the Ministry of Health explained that the Ministry is still monitoring on the situation.

Yang Berhormat said that currently there are several positive cases of Covid19 in Beijing. However, the CDC China is conducting a surveillance to further identify the matter on how the outbreak occurred. Hence the Ministry of Health is still monitoring on the situation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei