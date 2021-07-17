The 3rd Folklore Writing Workshop organised by the Language and Literature Bureau, in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Division, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Radio Television Brunei, in conjunction with the 2021 Language Month ended yesterday afternoon with the workshop closing ceremony. The ceremony took place at Dewan Digadong, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Souvenirs and certificates to the Workshop Supervisor and participants were presented by Awang Haji Abdoh bin Haji Damit, Acting Director of Culture and Arts, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei