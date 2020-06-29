​The difficulties faced by the village residents affected by the floods in Tutong District received attention from the government. The Department of Community Development of Tutong District distributed food rations in the form of rice and dried food to people living in Benutan and the surrounding areas.

The Head of Community Development Department, Tutong District Branch explained that 37 families affected by floods at Kampung Benutan and the surrounding areas have received one week’s food rations. The food rations were directly sent to the affected village residents’ houses through land and river routes with the cooperation of Village Heads and the Village Consultative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei