Brunei Darussalam will deploy four officers from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF, as members of the third Independent Decommissioning Body Verification, Monitoring and Assistance Team, IDB V-MAT, in Mindanao, Republic of Philippines. A flag handing-over ceremony was held at Bolkiah Garrison Gymnasium yesterday morning.

The Brunei Darussalam flag was handed over by the Guest of Honour, Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the RBAF, to Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Shalleh bin Haji Ismail, head of the delegation. Also present were His Excellency Christopher B. Montero, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines, Retired Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’awiah, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

IDB V-MAT is a step forward in the peace process in Mindanao, the Republic of Philippines to oversee the process of decommissioning of the forces and weapons of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, MILF. It composed of foreign experts from Brunei Darussalam, Turkey, Norway as well as representatives from the Government of the Philippines, MILF, and National Staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei